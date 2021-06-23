Laurel “Lori” Elizabeth Gohl, 62, Pierz

February 4, 1959 - June 21, 2021

Laurel "Lori" Elizabeth Gohl, 62 year old resident of Pierz, died on Monday, June 21 at her home in Pierz. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The Franciscan Sisters will say a prayer at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Laurel Brausen was born on February 4, 1959 in Onamia, Minnesota to the late Reinhard and Marie (Bleichner) Brausen. She attended school in Onamia and Pierz. Lori was united in marriage to Keith Gohl in 1979 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in rural Pierz. Lori owned and operated her day care business for forty plus years. The day care kids still refer to her as "Grandma Lori". She enjoyed entertaining for special events: Christmas, Birthday Parties, Fourth of July or just a reason to have a family get together. Lori's Dumplings, Sauerkraut and Fruit Pies were always enjoyable and hard to duplicate. The children and grandchildren were always a top priority in her heart, always telling them she loved them to the "Moon and Back". She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, volleyball and any kind of crafting, junk journaling, playing bingo, horseshoes, bean bags and cards if she could be the score keeper! The girls Labor Day weekend getaway in Wisconsin was always a special time. She would deer hunt with her boys and that always made for a good laugh and treasured time.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Keith Gohl of Pierz; children, Shannon (Josh Nordgren) Hecimovich, Sheila (Cory) Majerus, Jacob (Amanda) Gohl and Joseph (Sally) Gohl all of Pierz; grandchildren, Autumn (Derek Anderson), Colby, McKenzie, Rylee, Abby, Emma, Destanee, Torri, Hunter, Elizabeth, Haylee, Maycee, Austin, Mark, Evan, Veronica and Jolee; siblings, Rosie (Ronald) Ross of AZ, Bonnie (Mike Jehlicka) Eastman of Webster, WI, Lynn (Lyle) Rahn of Pillager, Cathie (Stephen) Cameron of Pierz, Mary (Tim) Thomas of Pierz, George (Karen) Brausen of Madisonville, TN, Tom Brausen of Onamia; mother-in-law, Selma Gohl of Pierz; brother-in-law, Mike (Dianne) Gohl of Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Linda (Dave) Olson of Cushing, Ev (Erik) Johnson of Cushing and many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhard Brausen, Marie Howard; step-father, Delwyn Howard; brothers, Reiny Brausen and Bobby Brausen and father-in-law, Elmer Gohl.