Laura Opatz, 82, Little Falls

August 28, 1940 - October 17, 2022

attachment-Laura Opatz loading...

Laura Opatz, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on October 17 at the Fair Oaks Lodge nursing home in Wadena. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 20 at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Laura was born August 26, 1940, to LeRoy Sr. and Dorothy (Fussy) Swanson in Two Rivers Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. She attended District #59 Country School and graduated in 1958. She was united in marriage to Edward Opatz. Laura worked at a bank in Reno, NV and at Fingerhut in St. Cloud. Throughout her life she lived in Reno, NV; Cody, WY; Brainerd and Little Falls. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and playing cards - especially smear and wild rummy.

Laura is survived by her brother, LeRoy Jr. “Sonny” (Diane) Swanson of Pierz; brother-in-law, Stanley Czech of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Clarence Maciej of Elmdale and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse; siblings, Bernetta Czech, Lois Maciej, and Leslie Swanson.