Laura Duscher, 87, Sauk Rapids

February 13, 1935 - September 18, 2022

Laura passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Good Shepard Cottages in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Jerry Mischke and Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church.

Laura Ann (née Mischke) Duscher was born February 13, 1935 in Buckman, Minnesota to the late August and Eleanor Mischke who preceded him in death.

Laura is survived by her dear children: Linda and spouse Ed Welch of Minneapolis; David of Hampton; Daniel of St. Cloud; Ruth of Gordon, WI.; Douglas of Randolph, Dale and spouse, Beth of Little Falls and Rhonda Pojar of South St. Paul. Laura was loved by her fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is loved by her two sisters: Shirley Houghton of Sauk Rapids, Betty Pekarek of Pierz, and one brother: Fr. Gerald Mischke of Sauk Rapids.

Preceding Laura in death are her twin brothers, Sylvester and Celestine, as well as her sister, Luella.

Laura has one brother-in-law Donald and spouse Edith, two sisters-in-law: Margie Marshik and Marilyn Clubb.

Laura was loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She especially enjoyed playing Bingo, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.