Last Week To Taste May’s Kindness Cake: Apple Rhubarb Cake

LAST WEEK TO ENJOY THE MAY KINDNESS CAKE

I just realized that I'm running out of time to get a piece of this delicious, one of a kind cake that is only available for one more week at Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud, which benefits F.A.C.T. in the month of May.

PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE

Every month since the pandemic began, Jule's Bistro has been helping out area non profits who have been hit extra hard from the pandemic. The Kindness Cake Campaign stands for C.A.K.E. (Culinary Acts of Kindness Everyday).

Jule's Bistro's Kindness Cake Campaign through the end of may is to benefit F.A.C.T; Feeding Area Children Together. FACT is a non profit organization that was created to provide snacks and meals to children in need on weekends and school breaks.

FACT is located in the schools, and makes sure that healthy snacks and meals are sent home in kids backpacks throughout the year for kids who really need our community support.

HOW DOES THE KINDNESS CAKE CAMPAIGN WORK?



Each time in the month of May that you stop by Jule's Bistro and purchase a piece of Kindness Cake for $20, $13 of that purchase goes to F.A.C.T. You can also purchase a whole cake if you wish for $136, and $83 of that will go to the organization.

THIS MONTHS FLAVOR: APPLE RHUBARB CAKE

This cake is made with tangy raspberry rhubarb curd between moist apple rhubarb cake layers that are covered in creamy vanilla bean cream cheese frosting, and then covered with a raspberry salted caramel topping and made-from-scratch graham crackers, dried apple slices and crystallized ginger graham cracker crumbs.

Jule's Bistro decided on this cake as the apple is part of the logo for F.A.C.T and since it's spring, there's no better time to introduce that delicious fresh rhubarb.