Larks Down Rox 5-4

The Rox lost 5-4 to the Bismarck Larks Thursday night. Bismarck scored 2 runs in the 8th inning to overtake St. Cloud who held a 4-3 lead going into the 8th. Trevor Koenig started the game for the Rox and threw 5 2/3 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed. Max Rippl took the loss in relief for the Rox giving up 2 earned runs in 1/2 innings. Jordan Barth, Caleb Ricketts, and Justin Kirby each drove in 1 run for the Rox and Cody Kelly had 2 hits.

The Rox are 8-3 in the 2nd half of the season and St. Cloud continues to lead in the Great Plains West Division by 2 games over Bismarck and Mankato. The Rox host Bismarck again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.