Large Protest Over Enbridge Line 3 Planned at State Capitol

ST. PAUL -- Opponents of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline converge on the Minnesota Capitol Wednesday afternoon, saying Governor Tim Walz has failed them and President Biden must cancel permits for the controversial project.

It comes the day after the state Supreme Court let stand a lower court's ruling affirming state regulators' final approval of the project.

Winona LaDuke with Honor the Earth says, "The rights of a Canadian corporation continue to prevail over the laws of nature and the human rights of Anishinaabe people."

Enbridge says the project has been "reaffirmed multiple times."

Protesters also call the fence now re-installed around the Capitol plus planned police presence an "excessive and harsh response."

Governor Tim Walz says he welcomes Minnesotans to practice their First Amendment rights but the state also has an obligation to protect public safety and public property.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

