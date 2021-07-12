Tours of Minnesota State Capitol Return

ST. PAUL -- Starting Monday, visitors can again go on free guided tours of the Minnesota State Capitol.

The guided tours were shut down amid the pandemic.

for us, it's been a long wait and it's great to see the building going back to the way it should be, has been for over 117 years, because this is the people's house and it's always good to have the people of Minnesota and visitors from all over the world coming to look at this beautiful capitol

Brian Pease with the Minnesota Historical Society says tours will last 45 minutes and will include stories of the Capitol’s construction completed in 1905 and the recent renovation completed in 2017.

Get our free mobile app

For now, tour hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer