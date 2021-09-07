UPDATE: Sartell Police Release More Details on Standoff, Arrest

SARTELL -- Sartell Police have released more details about what led up to a standoff with officers and a suspect being arrested.

On Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. the Sartell Police Department received information that there was an ongoing violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.

Thirty-six-year-old Jason Schwieger has previous domestic assault incidents with the same victim, along with a recent history of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot.

Officers responded and were able to safely remove the victim away from Schwieger.

Schwieger did not comply with officers’ commands to surrender. Schwieger instead began barricading himself inside and displayed a weapon to officers.

A perimeter was set up around the home and additional officers were called from surrounding agencies. Negotiators from the St. Cloud Police Department spoke with Schwieger for several hours attempting to de-escalate and get him to surrender peacefully. Schwieger continued to refuse to comply. Less lethal tools were used by officers, and St. Cloud Police SWAT made entry into the residence and took Schwieger into custody.

The Sartell Police Department was assisted by the St. Cloud Police Department Negotiators, K9 Unit and SWAT, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Sartell Fire Department and Sartell Public Works.