Lake Wobegon Trail Presentation Saturday in St. Cloud

LEARN ALL ABOUT GARRISON KEILLOR'S LAKE WOBEGON TRAIL

You can learn all about the amazing Lake Wobegon Trail, by attending a presentation this Saturday, October 26th in the Mississippi Room at The St. Cloud Great River Regional Library location at noon.

The event is free to the public and is for adults and seniors.

Learn about the history of the trail named after Garrison Keillor's Lake Wobegon. In the December 2000 issue of National Geographic Magazine, Garrison Keillor wrote, “Holdingford is the town that looks most Wobegonic to me.”

Learn about all that the trail has to offer, as well as the history of the trail, and all the cities it connects.

DETAILS

Lake Wobegon Presentation

Saint Cloud Great River Regional Library

Sat Oct 26, 2019

Agegroups: Adults, Seniors

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Location: Mississippi Community Room