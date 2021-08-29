Labor Day WKND Bring Harry Potter Showcase to Waite Park Theatre

If you have a Harry Potter fan in your family this is the thing to do over Labor Day Weekend.

We headed back to the theatre for the first time in over a year and it was great...also saw that this cool thing is happening soon.

Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park is showing the Harry Potter Showcase. What that means is every Harry Potter movie back on the big screen. Why? Well, I don't want to make you feel old or anything, but it is the 20th anniversary of the original movie. Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone. There is a kick off event that is happening now through the first of September that shows the Sorcerer's Stone. But then all eight movies will be show shown on Labor Day Weekend. That is September 3td through the 6th.

You can actually purchase your tickets now for this event through the Marcus website.

If you want to take in every single Harry Potter movie again on the big screen you can do so for just $20. That is the "Hogwarts Pass".

You may decide that one or more of them are your favorites and then you can pick and choose and see whatever movie you'd like for only $5. That's a DEAL!

This seems like such a fun thing to do right before school starts. I do realize that some places have already had some classes start, but for most people, school starts right after Labor Day, so what fun to watch all. or some of the Harry Potter movies back on the big screen. And this is for kids, and big kids too. Let's celebrate our youth with this series. (I can't believe it's been 20 years). If it wasn't for big kids too, there wouldn't be sucn popularity with the Harry Potter attraction at Disney World.. or Universal... whichever. It's all fun.

