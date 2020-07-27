l-94 Road Construction Starts Wednesday in Stearns County

ALBANY -- Lane closures are planned for Interstate 94 between Sauk Centre and Albany later this week.

Starting Wednesday, work crews will begin repairing I-94 between Highway 71 in Sauk Centre and Highway 238 in Albany.

Prepare for lane closures between 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until September 3rd.

The 16-mile project will mean slow traffic and delays while segments of the interstate are reduced to a single lane.