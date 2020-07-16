Kohls Will Now Require Shoppers to Wear Mask

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Wisconsin based retail store is the latest business to require face coverings if you are going to shop in their store(s).

Getty Images

Following the news that Walmart and Sams Club will be making mask mandatory at their stores, Kohls has now followed suit. According to USA Today, the mask mandate will go into effect Monday, July 20th for the more than 1,100 Kohls stores nation wide.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face-covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet. Beginning Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face-covering while shopping in our stores.

Employees of the Menomonee Falls company have been required to wear a face-covering while at work since May 4th. As customers walk into the store(s), proper signage will be posted informing shoppers of the mandatory mask requirement. Kohls has also stated that an associate greeter will at the entrance of the stores to welcome shoppers into the stores and to remind them of the mask policy.

Curbside pick up will continue to remain available as well.