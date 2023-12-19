Kimball Man Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash
MARTY (WJON News) -- A Kimball man was hurt after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. It happened just after Noon at the intersection of Stearns County Road 8 and County Road 48 west of Marty.
The sheriff's office says a pickup driven by 60-year-old Donald Hansen of Kimball was westbound on County Road 8 and had stopped at the four-way stop before entering the intersection.
Authorities say the other driver, 67-year-old John Elder of Kimball, was heading north on County Road 48, failed to stop, and struck the driver's side of the pickup.
Elder was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hansen was not hurt.
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll