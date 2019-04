August 25, 1956 - April 24, 2019

Kim West 62-year-old resident of Little Falls died Wednesday, April 24 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

The burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.