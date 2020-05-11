Kids Summer Reading Program: Sign Up Now

GREAT RIVER SUMMER READING PROGRAM FOR KIDS

The Great River Regional Library system invites all area children to participate in the summer reading program. Children who participate can receive fun incentives:

Attend Games when socially acceptable

Attend events when again possible

Online challenges, like reading specific books on pets

You can listen to the interview with Bree Johnson from Great River by clicking on the player below:

This program is designed to help children stay on track for school during the summer, so when they come back, they don't forget what they learned in reading, and hopefully will learn lots of new things because of reading.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SIGN UP AND SPONSORS NEEDED

If you would like to learn more about the Summer Reading Program, sign up your children,or if you would like to become a sponsor to make the program possible, please click HERE now for more information.