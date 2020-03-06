Kelly’s Performance with “The Revolution 5 Beatles Tribute Band” [WATCH]

Aaron Barthel

 

Kelly Cordes/Youtube

THE REVOLULTION 5 AT THE PARAMOUNT

This was such an amazing experience for me. I saw The Revolution 5 about 3 years ago at the Paramount Center for the Arts for the first time and I had to wait until the very end to make sure I met Jake Hagedorn, the lead singer for the group; just to tell him how amazing he was!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jake has such a quiet demeanor; but when you put him in front of a microphone, I don't believe I've ever heard anyone cover The Beatles music better than him. To find out where you can catch a performance, click HERE to find them on their Facebook page.

The Revolution 5

Aaron Barthel, also a talented singer, guitar player, pianist, multitalented is featured above playing guitar for Blackbird, and asked me if I would like to do a couple songs with the group, and I was so excited!

Thank you to The Revolution 5 for inviting me to your performance!

LISTEN TO "IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES"
WEEKDAYS FROM 10 TO NOON ON
AM 1240 AND 95.3 FM WJON 

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Categories: Audio, Kelly Cordes, Music, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top