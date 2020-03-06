Kelly Cordes/Youtube

THE REVOLULTION 5 AT THE PARAMOUNT

This was such an amazing experience for me. I saw The Revolution 5 about 3 years ago at the Paramount Center for the Arts for the first time and I had to wait until the very end to make sure I met Jake Hagedorn, the lead singer for the group; just to tell him how amazing he was!

Jake has such a quiet demeanor; but when you put him in front of a microphone, I don't believe I've ever heard anyone cover The Beatles music better than him. To find out where you can catch a performance, click HERE to find them on their Facebook page.

The Revolution 5

Aaron Barthel, also a talented singer, guitar player, pianist, multitalented is featured above playing guitar for Blackbird, and asked me if I would like to do a couple songs with the group, and I was so excited!

Thank you to The Revolution 5 for inviting me to your performance!

