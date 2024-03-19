Karen Stimack, 71, Little Falls

November 8, 1952 - March 14, 2024

Karen Stimack, 71 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Thursday, March 14 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Karen Stimack was born on November 8, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Albert and Dorothy (Nelson) Stimack. She enjoyed listening to music and making music, shopping, snacking, spending time with animals, collecting jewelry, garage sailing and spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Joseph (Sarah Marthaler) Stimack and Zebadiah (Nerma Mujanovic) Simpson; mother, Dorothy Stimack; siblings, Steven (Kimberly) Stimack, Mark Stimack, Charlotte Noyes, Jerry (Pam) Stimack, Thomas Stimack and Patti Stimack.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Stimack and a brother, Michael Stimack.