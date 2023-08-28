Just Who and How Much Are You Supposed to Tip?

Being a former bartender, I understand how important and vital tips are to make a decent living.

Most, and I stress most, people know to tip their bartender, waitress, etc. but what about your taxi driver? What about picking up a to go order.? Do you tip? I mean, someone had to take the order and package it up for you. So, do you tip that person?

I assume anyone performing a service should get some kind of tip. Airport baggage handlers, I usually tip $2 or more a bag. Bartenders, $2 a drink. Waiters and waitresses get 20 to 30%..

Sometimes, I'll go to a Subway for a sandwich and lately on the card reader, they give you the option to tip 15%. 20% or 25%. You can also opt to tip more or nothing at all.

Just think of it as part of the deal. For the most part these service workers do a great job. In fact, I think everyone should work in that industry for awhile just to see how it all work and how much work goes into serving customers.

With today's worker shortage, I feel the need to tip more than usual because the people that are on the job are working their butts off.

