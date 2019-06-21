Jury Awards $585K to Minneapolis Cop Over License Lookups

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A federal jury has awarded $585,000 to a police officer who alleged that 58 fellow officers from the Minneapolis Police Department broke a federal privacy law by searching for her driver's license data without a lawful purpose.

Attorneys for Amy Krekelberg say the officers searched for her data 74 times, accessing information including her photograph, address, age, height, and weight.

It's one of many lawsuits filed across the country alleging illegal viewing of driver's license data by police.

Former St. Paul officer Anne Rasmusson sued several communities in 2012 after she requested an audit of searches for her driver's license data and learned that officers had looked up her photo and other data over 500 times. Her case spurred other lawsuits, and she won settlements of more than $1 million.