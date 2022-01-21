Jupiter Moon Ice Cream: Wear Pajamas To Get Free Ice Cream Scoop

Where are our ice cream lovers at? Did you know there was a holiday dedicated to enjoying ice cream for breakfast? It goes against everything your mother always told you, and we're here for it.

But, mark your calendar for Saturday, February 5, and prepare for a sugar rush! Jupiter Moon Ice Cream in St. Joseph is celebrating National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day starting at 8 a.m.

They'll be serving up some of their most popular breakfast flavors. Yes, they've got breakfast flavors.

According to their official Facebook page, "in addition to serving our breakfast ice cream flavors, Saturday Morning Cartoons and Espresso Coffee there will be donut sundaes, breakfast toppings, coffee and more!"

And, the fun doesn't stop with the breakfast flavors. The staff will be decked out for the holiday as well.

They went on to say, "don't miss the pajama party of the year! People in line wearing their pajamas will receive a coupon for a free scoop on their next visit!"

Wait, now I've got permission to leave the house in my jammies and get rewarded for it? Yes!! I've been waiting my whole life for this!

The store will also be doing prize giveaways throughout the morning.

Jupiter Moon Ice Cream is located at 15 East Minnesota Street in St. Joseph, MN.

