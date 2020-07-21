Judge Lifts Gag Order in George Floyd Case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has lifted a gag order in the case against four former

officers charged in death of George Floyd, but said he would take a news media

coalition's request to make body camera footage more widely available under

advisement.

Judge Peter Cahill also ruled Tuesday that he would not hold Attorney General Keith Ellison in contempt of court, saying a statement Ellison made when he announced that additional attorneys would be assisting in the prosecution was innocuous.

Even though the gag order was vacated, Cahill said he still expects all attorneys in the case to follow the rules on disclosing information.