Joyce Leidenfrost, 50, Pierz

February 15, 1972 - December 4, 2022

Joyce (Kroll) Leidenfrost, 50 year old resident of Pierz, MN, died Sunday, December 4 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 9 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service all visittaion times will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Schools in Pierz: 80 Edward Street S. Pierz, MN 56364 in memory of Joyce Leidenfrost.

https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/joyce-leidenfrost-8087169

