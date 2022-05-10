Joshua James Rauch, 41, Little Falls

August 16, 1980 - May 6, 2022

Joshua James Rauch, 41-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, May 6 unexpectedly at his home in Little Falls.

A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM -2:00 PM on Saturday, May 14 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A private family burial will be held later at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.