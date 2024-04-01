Jordan Orton, 34, Rice

April 26, 1989 - March 26, 2024

Jordan Orton, 34 year old resident of Rice, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 26 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 1 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Vianney Catholic Church in Long Prairie with Father Nicholas Stamos officiating. The burial will be held at the St. Francis Cemetery in St. Francis, MN. A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 3:00- 6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church in Long Prairie. A rosary will be said at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 31 at the funeral home.

Jordan Leah Kuka was born April 26, 1989 at the Saint Cloud Hospital to the late Joseph Kuka and Sandra (Gosiak) Kraemer. She grew up in Holdingford and graduated with the Class of 2007. After high school, she attended St. Cloud State University and graduated from Rasmussen University with a degree in Medical Billing and Coding. She was united in marriage to Eric Orton on September 26, 2015 at St. Mary's Church in Upsala. The couple was blessed with a son, Macallum. Jordan enjoyed going camping, bonfires, side by side rides, movie nights, games, and ice fishing. She enjoyed most of her time hanging out with family and friends and especially pool days with Macallum.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Eric Orton; son, Macallum Orton; brothers, Riley Kraemer and Wesley Kraemer and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Joseph Kuka and Sandra Kraemer and step-dad, Kevin Kraemer.