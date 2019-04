St. John's basketball won 82-71 at home against Augsburg Monday night. The Johnnies led by 8 at halftime and shot 54 percent from the field for the game and made just 28 percent of their 3-point shots. David Stokman led St. John's with 24 points and Zach Hanson added 18 points for the Johnnies.

St. John's improves to 17-4 overall and 13-3 in the MIAC. The Johnnies are a perfect 11-0 at home this season. St. John's will play at Concordia-Moorhead Wednesday night at 7:45pm.