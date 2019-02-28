Johnnies’ Mackenzie More Than Happy to Be Back in NCAAs [PODCAST]

The St. John's basketball team is hosting opening round games in the NCAA Division III tournament Friday and Saturday in Collegeville at Sexton Arena. St. John's head coach Pat McKenzie isn't assuming anything in the first round after losing to Bethany Lutheran College of the UMAC in the first round last season. McKenzie says he and his guys are excited to be back in the NCAA tournament and like hosting but know there are lots of good teams in this year's field.

gojohnnies.com

St. John's will host Northwestern College of St. Paul in their first round game Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Northwestern won the UMAC title this season. It was Bethany Lutheran who won it last season. Wisconsin-Oshkosh will play Lake Forest (Illinois) in the first game in Collegeville Friday night at 5:30 p.m. The winners Friday will square off Saturday at 7 p.m. Hear my conversation with Coach McKenzie.

St. John's is 23-4 this season. Last season St. John's finished the season with a 23-4 record.