The 25th ranked St. John's basketball team lost 84-80 at #15 UW-La Crosse Tuesday night in their season opener. The Johnnies trailed 45-33 at halftime but outscored La Crosse 47-39 in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led St. John's with 23 points and Kooper Vaughn added 19 points.

St. John's will at home Saturday against UW-Eau Claire at 5:30 p.m.