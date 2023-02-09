Bennies Win, Johnnies Fall to Carleton Wednesday

The St. Ben's basketball team defeated Carleton in St. Joseph Wednesday night 62-55. The Bennies were led in scoring by Carla Meyer with 22 points and Sophia Jonas added 13 points. St. Ben's improves to 15-7 overall and 12-7 in the MIAC. The Bennies will host St. Mary's at 3 p.m. Saturday.

St. John's basketball lost at Carleton 77-72 Wednesday night. The Johnnies were led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 21 points and Mitchell Plombon added 14 points and 10 rebounds. St. John's is 13-9 overall and 10-7 in the MIAC. The Johnnies will host St. Mary's Saturday at 1 p.m.