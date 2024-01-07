Morgan’s Career High Helps Bennies Defeat St. Scholastica

St. Ben’s battled back from a 6-point half-time deficit to beat St. Scholastica 66-61. The Bennies were led by a stellar performance from Megan Morgan who had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the game. Morgan’s 20 points were a career-high. St. Benedict’s also got 12 points and six rebounds from Kira Young. The team is 6-1 in the MIAC which has them surprisingly in third place, and they are 8-3 overall.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

--St. Cloud State suffered a 79-55 defeat to Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday. Ashley Sawicki was the Huskies' top performer in the game with 10 points and 8 rebounds. Sawicki has scored in double digits in the last four games. The Huskies are now 7-5 on the season and take on Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday at Halenbeck Hall.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- SCSU dropped their second game of the weekend losing to Southwest Minnesota State 86-75. The loss puts the Huskies’ overall record at 6-8 and conference record at 2-6. They were led by Lucas Morgan’s 15 points and Matt Willert’s 14 points. St. Cloud’s next game is at home against Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday.

-- St. John’s improved to a perfect 8-0 MIAC record with a 30-point thrashing of St. Scholastica on Saturday 85-55. They were led by Kooper Vaughn’s 12 points and had eleven different players score in the game. Seven of the eleven scoring players had 8 or more points. St. John’s has a 10-3 overall record after the weekend sweep.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- St. John’s dominated Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday scoring two times in the first period on their way to a 5-1 win. Matt DeRosa led the way with two goals, and the Johnnies got solo goals from Jack Olsen, Jackson Borst, and Garrett Smith. Borst’s goal was his first collegiate goal. St. John’s improved to 5-8-2 on the year after the weekend sweep of the Gusties.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- The U of M women’s hockey team completed the weekend sweep of the University of Connecticut beating the Huskies 3-1 on Saturday. The Gophers got goals from Madeline Wethington, Josefin Bouveng, and Lauren O’Hara. Junior netminder Skylar Vetter had 23 saves in the win. The Gophers finish the non-conference regular season a perfect 6-0.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The Granite City Lumberjacks returned to action on Saturday against the Alexandria Blizzard. The Blizzard were able to edge the Lumberjacks 2-1 to take the win. Granite City got their only goal from Justin Lesser in the first period. The loss drops them to 22-5 on the year.

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen fell to Minot 6-3 giving Minotauros the weekend sweep. St. Cloud got goals from Braden Panzer, Tyler Dysart, and Michael Coleman. Next up is a home-and-home series against the Minnesota Wilderness next weekend.

