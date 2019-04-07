Johnnies Drop Two to Carleton

The St. John’s University baseball team lost both games in a home doubleheader against Carleton College on Saturday.

St. John’s was shut out in game one. Carleton started out slowly but ran in four in the third and one more in the fourth. SJU could not get anything going and fell 5-0.

The Johnnies started the second game on top. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. In the sixth, they added another to extend their lead to 2-0. In the eighth inning, the Knights woke back up and tallied three runs to steal the lead from SJU. It was a blow St. John’s would not recover from. They fell again, 5-3.

Jack Schramel led the team with two runs. Jack Wingerd added one.

The Johnnies fall to 18-7 and 3-3 MIAC. They will try to get back on track on Tuesday when they host Gustavus Adolphus College. Games start at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.