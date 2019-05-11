Johnnies Advance to MIAC Championship

The St. John’s University baseball team took down St. Olaf on Friday to advance to the MIAC Championship for the fourth time in the last five years.

The Oles got out to a one-point lead in the first inning, but it was short-lived. The Johnnies ran in two in the top of the second to take their first lead, 2-1. St. John’s pushed that lead out to 4-1 in the fourth, but St. Olaf quickly tied up the game.

After three scoreless innings, SJU broke the tie by adding one in the eighth. They ran in three more in the ninth and topped the Oles 8-4.

Ethan Roe finished the day with one run, two hits, and two RBIs. Thomas Meland added two runs and three hits on four at-bats. Bennett Wiggins pitched all nine innings for SJU and finished with 3 strikeouts.

The Johnnies improve to 30-12 overall. They will face the top-seeded Gusties at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday for their shot at an automatic bid for the NCAA Division III Tournament.