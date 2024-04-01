Jodi Kaiser-Ostrowski,51, Bowlus

January 4, 1973 - March 26, 2024

Jodi Kaiser-Ostrowski, 51 year old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 26 at the St. Cloud Hospital with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, April 4 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. The burial will be held at the Holy Trinity Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church.

Jodi Lynn (Kaiser) Ostrowski was born January 4, 1973 in Little Falls to the late Valerian "Val" Kaiser and Eileen Bobick. She grew up and attended school in Royalton. Jodi married Monte Ostrowski in 1993. While they later divorced, they were blessed with two children, Jordy Joseph and Tori Jo. In 2011, Jodi met her current life partner, Dale Kuklok. When Jodi was not busy caring for Jordy and Tori, her true pride and joy, she worked in the healthcare field. She enjoyed helping those who could no longer care for themselves. She was very good at it. Many of her former residents would be the first to say that she always had a smile on her face and made them laugh.

Jodi’s hobbies included gardening, cooking, and canning. She enjoyed driving around, listening to music, and going to the beach with the kids when they were little. One of Jodi’s favorite things to look forward to was the “all you can eat crab leg feast” at the casino. She was always down for that! But at the end of the day, Jodi’s favorite thing to do was to be with her family, her friends, and of course, her dogs. Jodi was a beautiful, kind, loving, and sassy woman who will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jordy Ostrowski and Tori Ostrowski; Partner, Dale Kuklok; siblings, Paulette O' Loughlin of Royalton, Pat Kaiser of Becker, Nanci (Dean) Rosenberg of Sartell, Tim (Lisa) Kaiser of Big Lake; step-children, Racheal Kuklok of Little Falls, Trista (Jett) Schaffer of Little Falls, Kyle Kuklok of Grey Eagle, Tyler Kuklok of Little Falls; step-grandchildren, Zayda, Oden, Loki, and Aubree.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Valerian Kaiser and Eileen (Bobick) Kaiser and a sister, Suzette Kaiser.