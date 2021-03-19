Joann de Reyna, 85, Quechee, VT

September 24, 1935 - February 22, 2021

Joann de Reyna, of Quechee, VT, passed away on February 22, 2021 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, NH. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls at 11:00 A.M. Friends may gather at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. the day of the service. Burial will be at St. Edward's Parish Cemetery in Elmdale following the service.

Joann was born on September 24, 1935 in Elmdale, MN where her parents Frank and Mable (Madsen) Czech operated a farm. After her father died of tuberculosis at a relatively young age her mother moved to the nearby city of Little Falls with her three children. Following Joann's High School graduation, she trained to become a registered nurse at St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN, which is affiliated with the Mayo Clinic. She trained as an operating room nurse specializing in neurosurgery. After becoming an RN, she continued working at St. Mary's Hospital until 1959, when she accepted a position in Los Angeles, CA at St. Vincent's Hospital.

While in Los Angeles she met the love of her life, Ramon de Reyna, and they were married in 1961. After their honeymoon Joann and her husband moved to Houston, TX when Ramon began work there. Joann worked at a hospital in Houston until she had her first child and afterwards she became a full-time mother. After nine years in Houston, Joann's husband was transferred to San Antonio, TX where they lived for one year until her husband was transferred again to the New York City Office of his firm. They lived in Summit, New Jersey for 22 years. When her husband retired from his firm in 1991 he began a second career with the United Nations in New York City. After two years her husband was transferred to the Geneva, Switzerland office of the UN, and Joann and her husband moved to Geneva for three years until her husband retired full time.

In retirement Joann and her husband divided their time for 12 years between Quechee and Savannah, GA before finally becoming full time residents of Vermont. Joann enjoyed traveling and she and her husband have visited 60 countries and 49 of the 50 United States. Joann loved to play tennis, golf and bridge. She very much enjoyed gardening and was an active member of the Quechee Garden Club. Joann was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was also compassionate to her and her husband's families and loyal to her many friends.

Joann is survived by her husband, her daughter Anne Jones of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, her sons Robert of Port Washington, NY, Richard of Westwood, MA and David of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and her brother Dennis Czech, Sr. of Long Prairie, MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joann's name may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.