Joan Frances Ring, 82, Little Falls

March 1, 1939 - September 16, 2021

Joan Frances Ring, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 25th at 11:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church near Belle Prairie, MN. A visitation will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday, September 24th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9 am to the hour of service Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Joan.

Joan F. Zilka was born March 1, 1939 in rural Flensburg, MN to the late Joseph and Minnie (Fafara) Zilka. She attended rural elementary school in Flensburg until the eighth grade, and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls with the class of 1957. After high school she worked at Dziubinski Real Estate, and later at the Little Falls Transcript. Joan met her future husband, Bob, in 1962 and courted for 5 years. Joan Zilka and Bob Ring were united in marriage on September 20, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls for 54 years. Joan worked at Minnesota Power in Little Falls for a short time before starting a family. She later worked at the Red Bull Bar and Ring's Liquor in Little Falls as a owner/operator for 40 plus years with her husband, Bob. Joan enjoyed spending time with family on Lake Alexander, especially at Mic and Diane's lake home, teaching her children how to water ski. The family treasures childhood memories of vacations at area cabins during the summer months, time spent together at their home on the Mississippi River, pontoon rides, and picnics on one of the many islands. One of Bob's favorite trips with Joan was their vacation to Maui, Hawaii, where they enjoyed the warm weather and beautiful beaches. She was a wonderful cook; Joan showed her love through cooking and will be remembered for her homemade pies, bread, coffee cake, and traditional home cooking. She had a passion for gardening and canning, and was famous for her hot dill pickles which are a family favorite! She was a gracious host who always welcomed family and friends into their home. Joan will be remembered by her family as a selfless, loving caregiver to her family who always put others needs first. She was a faithful woman of God who made attending church a priority and knew the power of prayer. Joan was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and was a Charter Member of the Dandee Lions.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob Ring of Little Falls; children, Lisa (Eric) Wiger of St. Michael, Joe (Sarah) Ring of Fargo, Mary (Pat) Primus of Maple Lake and Michelle Vukelich of Sartell; grandchildren, Ashley and Hannah Wiger, Jessica Hanson, Taylor (Ryan) Pokrzywinski, Jake Ring, Sam, Peja and Will Vukelich; great-granddaughter, Vaeda Pokrzywinski and a sister, Diane (Mic) Tchida of Crosslake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Minnie Zilka.