Jerome H. “Jerry” Hess, 67, St. Cloud

January 9, 1955 - August 8, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud for Jerome H. “Jerry” Hess, age 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service, all at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud. Vigil Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church.

Jerry was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on January 9, 1955 to Emil and Odelia (Schreifels) Hess. He is an alumnus of St. Cloud Cathedral High School and attended St. Cloud State University. Jerry married Judy Robatcek at Christ Church Newman Center on September 10, 1983 and together they had two sons, Jordan and Alexander “Alex” Hess – both of St. Cloud. Jerry worked for Finneman Gas – 1970, The Holes Webway – 1974, Hess Insurance-Finneman Investments which he purchased in 1977 and ran as Hess Insurance Agency until selling it to his son, Jordan in 2017.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball and golfing with friends and family members. He had a knack for planning trips surrounding these hobbies and took tremendous pride in seeing others succeed at their crafts. His annual Fourth of July party was a highly anticipated event and always included an impressive firework extravaganza. Time he was able to spend with his granddaughters was very precious to him. He also cherished the bond that he accumulated with his golden retrievers over the years. Jerry took great pride in having a well manicured lawn, gardening, and canning his highly coveted hot pickles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Jordan, St. Cloud and Alex (Marie) Hess, St. Cloud; granddaughters, Lydia and Hallie Hess, St. Cloud; sisters, Kathleen Wenstrom, St. Cloud, Donna Ross, Poway, CA, Susan (Donald) Voges, Eloy, AZ, and Janet (Barclay) Carriar, St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Richard Tody, Salt Lake City, UT; and sister-in-law, Joan Hess, Golden Valley.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Emil & Odelia (Schreifels) Hess; brothers, Ronald Hess, and Donald “Don” Hess; sisters, LaNeve Tody and Karen Axeen; and brothers-in-law, Roger Wenstrom and Clarence “CJ” Ross.

The family is especially grateful for the compassionate and loving care that Jerry received from CentraCare Hospice/Homecare, Quiet Oaks Hospice and also prayers from Poor Clare’s Monastery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Quiet Oaks Hospice or to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research at: Department of Development; National Correspondence Office - Mayo Clinic; P.O. Box 450, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9849 or at: Mayo Clinic Philanthropy