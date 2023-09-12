Jeff VanScoik, 68, Little Falls

July 18, 1955 - September 10, 2023

Jeffrey Elmer VanScoik, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68 on September 10, 2023, at his home in Little Falls. Surrounded by his loving family, Jeffrey peacefully departed this world, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Born on July 18, 1955, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Jeffrey was the son of the late Elmer and Shirley VanScoik. He spent his formative years in the St. Cloud area and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. Following his graduation, Jeffrey bravely served his country as a member of the United States Army, stationed in South Korea. He was honorably discharged on October 17, 1974.

After returning to Minnesota, Jeffrey held various jobs throughout his life and found joy in pursuing his hobbies. He had a passion for fishing, woodworking, gardening, and immersing himself in airsoft war games. With his lively spirit and sense of humor, Jeffrey was also known as a captivating storyteller and jokester. He had a particular fondness for reading and true crime documentaries, always eager to expand his knowledge and engage in intellectual conversations.

On August 16, 2008, Jeffrey exchanged vows with the love of his life, JoAnn Reynolds, in a heartfelt ceremony in Royalton, Minnesota. Their bond was one of true companionship and unwavering support, a testament to the strength and depth of their love.

Jeffrey's presence brought immeasurable joy to those around him, especially his family. He will be forever missed by his wife, JoAnn; children, Adam VanScoik of Little Falls, Sean Cross of Little Falls, Angela (Sean) Hayden of Sauk Rapids, Tawnya Cross of Sartell, and Jamie (Jim) Roden of Fort Ripley. His nine grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and he treasured every moment spent with them. Jeffrey is also survived by his siblings, Edward (Megan) VanScoik of Little Falls, Wanda (Jim) Reed of Longville, Cathy Mead of Little Falls, and Judy Christle of Little Falls, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Shirley VanScoik, as well as his sister, Nancy VanScoik, and brothers, Tommy VanScoik and Leroy VanScoik.

The funeral services and ceremonies to honor Jeffrey's life will be announced at a later date. In accordance with his wishes, Jeffrey will be cremated, and his ashes will find their final resting place at Riverside Cemetery in Royalton, Minnesota. The Memorial Rifle Squad will provide Military Honors, paying tribute to his dedicated service to his country.

During this difficult time, the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is committed to supporting Jeffrey's family in cherishing his memory and celebrating a life well-lived. The legacy of his kindness, laughter, and love will continue to inspire all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Forever in our hearts, Jeffrey Elmer VanScoik will be dearly missed but never forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.