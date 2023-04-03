Jeanette Joyce Dumas, 73, Little Falls

June 25, 1949 - March 30, 2023

attachment-Jeanette Dumas loading...

Jeanette Joyce Dumas, 73-year-old resident passed away at her home in Little Falls on Thursday, March 30th.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 10 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P. M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Jeanette Joyce Norton was born on June 25, 1949 in Gwinner, North Dakota to the late William and Mae (Carl) Norton. She grew up and attended school in Long Prairie, MN. She worked as a secretary, K & B and Save Time Pantry as a cashier and she also waitressed in Slidell, Louisiana for 10 years. Jeanette met Jim Dumas at the 76 Truckstop. The couple was united in marriage in 1991 in Louisiana. They lived in Louisiana, Texas and Minnesota. She proudly served for the VFW and American Legion Organizations. Jeanette loved crocheting Miss Piggy dolls, dancing, and I-Pad gaming. Jeanette treasured her time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which was always a blessing.

Left to cherish her memory are son, Jeffrey Leo Strombeck of Stanchfield, MN; daughters, Pauline (Thomas) Lehner of Carlos, Jeanette “Joyce” Bollin of Little Falls, Loretta Moore of Browerville; step-children, Jason (Caroline) Dumas of Spooner, WI, Bryan (Ashley) Dumas of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Ross, Justin, Nicholas, Arcadia, Austin, Harly, Cheyenne, Mercedes, Sierra, Colton, Shane, Shelby, Angela, Kayah, Marissa, Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Shawna, Dylan, Braxton, Madison, Luke, Hailey, Kase, Karsen, Easton, Brody, Eli, Chase, Chevelle, Aiden, Connor, Kynzlee and Colt; brother, Leo Norton of Texas, Glenn (Lisa) Norton of Hewitt, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, James Dumas; parents, William and Mae Norton; brother, Darel Norton.