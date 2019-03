The Timberwolves lost 120-100 at Utah against the Jazz Thursday night. The Wolves trailed by 9 at the end of the 1st quarter and by 9 at halftime. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 14 points.

Minnesota is 32-37 and will play at Houston Sunday night at 8:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 7:30.