Janet Tretter, 88, Osseo

August 17, 1933 - July 7, 2022

Janet Tretter, 88 year old resident of Osseo, MN died Thursday, July 7 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home . A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, July 11 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.

Janet Ann Tretter was born on August 17, 1933 in Hillman, Minnesota to Frank and Anna (Boser) Tretter. She attended Little Falls Community Schools. After completing her schooling, she worked as a mail order filler for Sears & Roebuck on Lake Street in Minneapolis. She also worked for County Seat Stores warehouse in Brooklyn Park and Osseo Public Schools in Nutrition Services. Janet enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, playing cards, doing puzzles, drinking a good cup of coffee, watching the Wheel of Fortune and Big Joe's Polka show, going to the casino and spending time with her friends and family. She will be remembered for her wonderful German Potato Dumplings and making sure her guests never went home hungry.

She will be forever remembered by her lifelong companion, Tom Bayer of Osseo, MN; children, Wade (Rosie Kowalzek) Bayer of Fort Ripley, MN, Wendy (Troy) Carlberg of East Bethel, MN; brothers, Ted Tretter of Fort Ripley, MN, Daryl (Bonnie Matlock) Tretter of Pierz, MN, Betty Waytashek of Pierz, Gloria Thomsen of Pierz, MN Caryl (Joe Hammell) McGuire of Baxter, MN: grandchildren, Jacob, Josey and Jesse Bayer, Laine and Jordan Carlberg and Cory and Kyle Kowalzek and many nieces, nephews and great and great-great, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Tretter; siblings, Elmer Tretter, Norman Tretter, Cleora Schmuck, Marvin Tretter, Donnie Tretter, Elaine Bayer and Sharon Tretter.