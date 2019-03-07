James “Jim” Zehowski, 80, Little Falls

May 10, 1938 - March 5, 2019

James “Jim” Zehowski, 80 year old resident of Little Falls passed away Tuesday, March

5 at his home in rural Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11 at 11 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The Bowlus American Legion will Pray the Rosary at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.

James “Jim” Zehowski was born on May 10, 1938 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leo and Ruth (Gosiak) Zehowski. He attended District #25 country school and the Little Falls Community Schools. Jim entered in the United States Army on July 24, 1956 and he was honorably discharged on April 24, 1958. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Klisch on February 11, 1961 at St. Edwards Church in Elmdale, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls, until 1975 when they purchased a hobby farm west of Little Falls where they raised their family. Jim worked in the transportation business and drove truck for Crestliner Boats for 24 years, Anderson Trucking, Kaiser Trucking and Sonny Peterson Trucking. He also drove school bus for the Little Falls School district. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, playing cards with close friends and family, playing cribbage with his grandchildren, gardening, yard work, wood working and his passion for airplanes. Jim enjoyed most of all dancing to old time music with his beloved, Jeanette. Jim will be remembered for his quick witt and his great sense of humor. He had an infectious smile for everyone he met. He was a member of the Bowlus and Flensburg American Legion Post. Jim was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg and served his parish in many ways.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jeanette of Little Falls; children, Mike Zehowski of St. Michael, Albert “Al” Karen Zehowski of Elk River, Ruth (Sid) Bue of St. Michael; John (Pam)Zehowski of Hermantown and Ann (Troy) Hovland of Royalton; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way in April 2019; siblings, Loretta Dobis of Little Falls, Richard (Dick) Zehowski of Little Falls, Mark and Marie Zehowski of Little Falls and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ruth Zehowski; sister Irene Dobis and infant siblings, Albert and Mary Zehowski.