Jake Anderson Preparing for New Role As St. Cloud Councilman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of two new people recently elected to the St. Cloud City Council is Jake Anderson. He won the seat to represent Ward 3. Generally speaking, that ward is on the north and west end of town.

Anderson, who previously served on the St. Cloud Planning Commission, says he spent a lot of time door-knocking in the ward and he said the number one concern from residents is public safety.

I would typically then ask them if they feel safe in their neighborhood and it was almost always yes. So, what that led me to believe is that sometimes there is the perception that public safety is an issue.

Anderson says it ultimately comes down to neighbors getting to know each other better.

He says he also got a sense that residents just want the council to work together.

They want to find solutions and they just want to move forward. So I think that was kind of refreshing, it gives me hope that our future is more united than divided.

Anderson will be sworn in during the first city council meeting in January.

The other new St. Cloud City Council member is Karen Larson who won the open seat for Ward 2.