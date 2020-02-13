It’s “Time” for Trivia: KVSC Kicking off Annual Trivia Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Knowledge geeks and insomniacs, take a note — KVSC's 41st annual Trivia Weekend kicks off Friday, Feb. 14.

"It's About Time" is the theme of this year's three-day, around-the-clock trivia marathon, hosted by St. Cloud State University's campus radio station, KVSC 88.1FM.

The 50-hour trivia marathon features more than 450 trivia questions quizzing teams listening on the radio and internet. Questions span numerous categories from pop culture and history, to science and - especially this year - science fiction and time travel.

Teams can sign up through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, with the contest kicking off at 5:00 p.m.

The entry fee is $50, but the fee is waived for high school or college teams.

Awards, including the coveted first-place traveling trivia trophy, will be handed out Sunday beginning at 8:00 p.m. in the Ritsche Auditorium in SCSU's Stewart Hall, with a celebration to follow at the Red Carpet in downtown St. Cloud.

Last year, nearly 50 teams from around Minnesota and beyond participated in Trivia Weekend.

To learn more, or to register, visit the KVSC website.