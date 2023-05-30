It’s Not in Your Head – Bumper Crop of Mosquitoes This Summer

This past weekend was the unofficial start to summer. And with that comes along a summer pest that we all know as the mosquito. Those pesky things are the worst. And some of them can do more harm that just giving you an itchy bump and an annoying sound around your head. Some of them carry diseases like Lyme and West Nile.

The last couple of years we haven't had that much rain. That has made the mosquito population a bit less than what we normally have. Here's the thing - those eggs that were laid throughout the last couple of years can still hatch. The REALLY unfortunate thing is that those eggs can actually last for up to 7 years. In other words, every time it rain, more of those eggs will hatch along with the ones that have been laid so far this year.

Since we are predicted to have more rain this year that the last couple of years, it might be a great idea to invest in a screened in tent and/or hire someone to spray your yard for mosquitoes and ticks.

You can also make up the concoction yourself using a combination of garlic and water.

This is only one solution. There are several types of sprays that you can make yourself. Some include citronella, lavender and more. Just put your request into the Google machine and several recipes will pop up.

Or, if you don't mind - become great friends with some bug spray with a lot of DEET included. But pay attention, because sometimes people with have a reaction to DEET as well.

Happy Summer!

