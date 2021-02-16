It’s National Pancake Day: How Do You Like ‘Em?

PANCAKES FOR EVERYONE

I thought this was interesting. It's National Pancake Day! Who Knew! Apparently, IHOP does.

I found it interesting that they are putting a little twist in the holiday this year. Instead of going in for free pancakes today, they are going to give you an IOU for a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, when you go their website and sign up for MyHop.

Get our free mobile app

You'll be able to redeem your free IOU Coupon April1 through April 30th, 2021.

Wait? What happens if you are already signed up for MyHop? Are you going to be left out in the cold with no free buttermilk pancakes? Of course not. If you are already signed up, you should have already received the offer in your inbox. If you haven't received it yet, be watching for it, or maybe check your spam and trash to make sure you didn't throw the offer away.

This is one of my son's favorite places to eat. I thought I might just get curbside pickup for him today. He'd love it.

TRY THESE DELICIOUS SIMPLE IDEAS

Not in the mood to go out for pancakes? Totally fine! You can always make pancakes at home! The easiest thing to make in the world. You can find a pancake mix that all you have to do is add water, and you're all set.

Try some new toppings. Try adding blueberries, strawberries or chocolate chips to the batter before you put them in the frying pan.

Try them with whip cream instead of syrup.

Top them with peanut butter and banana slices.