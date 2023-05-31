Is This ‘Hidden Gem’ Central Minnesota Cafe One Of The Best In The State?
You'd be forgiven if you were asked where Pease Minnesota was and you didn't know. But if you are asked where someone can get a nice meal in a small town setting, the Pease Cafe should be one of your top answers. The small town cafe landed on a list of the 10 'Humble little restaurants that are so worth the visit' and that rating seemed to have been backed up recently in an online post.
Let's start off with where Pease is located, for those unfamiliar with the town, it is one hour north of the Twin Cities on Highway 169 and has a population of 241.
Recently a woman on social media posted about her recent trip to the quaint cafe in Pease, and it sounds like it couldn't have been much better.
The post by a woman on the social media page, Quirky Minnesota Places, was pretty enthusiastic about the stop and the service she received.