Is This ‘Hidden Gem’ Central Minnesota Cafe One Of The Best In The State?

You'd be forgiven if you were asked where Pease Minnesota was and you didn't know. But if you are asked where someone can get a nice meal in a small town setting, the Pease Cafe should be one of your top answers. The small town cafe landed on a list of the 10 'Humble little restaurants that are so worth the visit' and that rating seemed to have been backed up recently in an online post.

Let's start off with where Pease is located, for those unfamiliar with the town, it is one hour north of the Twin Cities on Highway 169 and has a population of 241.

Recently a woman on social media posted about her recent trip to the quaint cafe in Pease, and it sounds like it couldn't have been much better.

The post by a woman on the social media page, Quirky Minnesota Places, was pretty enthusiastic about the stop and the service she received.

We visited the Pease Cafe for brunch this morning. If you get the chance to go there..DO IT!! Excellent food and excellent service and people. Jamie, the only waitress in Pease (very small town), is so friendly and fun! The food is outstanding! We will drive the hour from Minneapolis to visit there again. We then visited the Hairy Mosquito. Interesting but quiet.....things are just begin to get busy in vacation country...so, it will probably be much more exciting as the season opens up!

Pease Cafe is a MUST!!!

The cafe is open in Pease Tuesday through Saturdays, with the cafe opening Tuesday through Thursday at 10am, and 7am Friday and Saturday, and is open until 2pm.

Stop in and judge for yourself the cafe is found at 212 Central Ave in Pease.

