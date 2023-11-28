Is There Yet ANOTHER Chicken Franchise Targeting St. Cloud?

MORE CHICKEN?

Does this guy know that we already have a plethora of chicken restaurant chains in the St. Cloud area, or are there truly stats out there that this is THE place for another chicken fest?

Former U of M Basketball star, and NBA player Kris Humphries is getting in on the chicken restaurant craze and is thinking about putting a Dave's Hot Chicken in the St. Cloud area.

Kris actually has a few already, one of which is located at 1805 Plymouth Road in Minnetonka. Kris says that he is a Minnesotan at heart, and has been investing in the state of Minnesota for quite some time. He plans on not only opening a restaurant in St. Cloud in the future but also plans on expanding to Brainerd, Duluth and other areas of Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Elsa/Getty Image Photo by Elsa/Getty Image loading...

MAKE ROOM FOR MORE

Kris said to Fox9.com that when you are in the NBA, you are always looking for ways to invest your money. He has obviously had success investing in Minnesota, originally starting his investments in Five Guys restaurants, then adding Crisp and Green locations throughout the state. Kris says that this will be his biggest investment yet.

Kris says, "Everyone loves chicken. There's not a specific demographic. It's bringing everyone together, and we're excited about it." (Fox9.com)

THERE'S NOTHING LIKE IT

He says that Chic-Fil-A and Raising Canes are available, but they don't offer the Nashville-style flavoring; that is what sets Dave's apart from the rest. There wasn't an actual date listed for when he might be opening a restaurant here, but you can bet that it will be happening.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

How do you feel about another Chicken establishment coming to St. Cloud?

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games. Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis