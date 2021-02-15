Interview Today with Musician Rick Sorenson

It's always exciting to learn the stories behind the guests that appear on my show. Today we will have the pleasure of speaking with author, writer, and musician, Rick Sorenson, who has his brand new album Crossroads being released in March.

ABOUT RICK

Rick started playing in bars when he was 15. He has played most types of music, and with many different bands over the years. He spent a few years full time on the road with no home but the bus, hotels and band houses. The story is a familiar one to me; as I've been down that same road. A road of excitement, dreams and fear. A road that you can sometimes lose yourself on; and have to find your way back.

Get our free mobile app

He was about to take off on a tour of Japan with a new band when a car accident and medical issues changed his life. Rick changed his focus but music never left him. He “retired” from corporate life recently, and again had a change of focus back to music and writing.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Rick now splits his time with writing and recording music and writing books.

His second Album will be out in March of this year. His first book was published in its second edition in November of 2020 and the second book will publish in March of 2021. I hope to get a chance to speak with him today about his beautiful book filled with pictures and inspiring words, "Coffee Table Philosophy."

You can listen to the interview with Rick today at 11:15 am on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.