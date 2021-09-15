If you've spent money on chicken over the last 10 years, you might be eligible to receive a payment through a class-action lawsuit.

Get our free mobile app

According to Fox9 several chicken producers "including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim's and Tyson, 'conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise and stabilize the price of chicken,' which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws."

In a court-approved legal notice dating September 10,

"For settlement purposes, members of the Settlement Class are defined as all persons and entities who indirectly purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken (defined as whole birds (with or without giblets), whole cut-up birds purchased within a package, or "white meat" parts including breasts and wings (or cuts containing a combination of these), but excluding chicken that is marketed as halal, kosher, free range, or organic) from Defendants or alleged co-conspirators for personal consumption."

The states impacted by the settlement are; California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island (after July 15, 2013), South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

The settlement totals $181,000,000. You can submit a claim online by Dec. 31, 2022. There's no word on what the payout total would be per person. It's still going through the court system.

According to the claim website, Over Charged ForChicken, "relief from the settlement will be made only if the court approves the settlement and only after any appeals are resolved."

If you purchased chicken within the last 10 years in one of the states mentioned above, you can file a claim here.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home