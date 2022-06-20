Ice Cream Truck Business Opens Up Shop in Downtown St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH -- A new place to get a cool treat has opened in downtown St. Joseph.

The Wandering Cow opened over the weekend in between La Playette and Jolie Olie's on College Avenue.

Daryl Schaefer and his wife Heidi started the ice cream and shaved ice business about a year ago with two vintage food trucks.

Schaefer says the storefront will give them a home base, and allow them to expand their varieties of flavors.

We'll run 16 flavors of hand-dipped in the store, with some rotation. Another 17-18 flavors of shaved ice options. Gives us a little variety there. Hopefully, a little something for everybody when it's hot outside.

Schaefer says they'll be selling their cow pies too, which are their ice cream sandwich cookies.

Get our free mobile app

The Wandering Cow will be open seven days a week throughout the summer with their hours 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and staying open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Schaefer says you'll also still be able to find their vintage food truck at various events throughout the area.