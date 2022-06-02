I've lived at the same address for over three years now. My mail is always delivered accurately, to the right location. (There was ONE time when the driver inverted a couple of numbers and delivered a very expensive guitar to the house down the street, but luckily, they were great people; and even helped me pack up my package when I arrived at their home to pick up my misplaced item).

SOMETHING WEIRD IS GOING ON

Then there is THIS. Something completely different. My family orders from UberEats, Doordash, local restaurants, and Instacart for various things on any given day. The problem is, for the past two months, all the drivers from these different locations, get sent to the wrong city, even though my address has been put properly in the system.

Has this happened to you? I now write the instructions with the word "IMPORTANT!" in big bold letters for EVERY driver to see, to tell them that they need to use their OWN GPS rather than the company tracking system, or their system will try to take them to a different city. They always end up in Sauk Rapids, in the middle of nowhere, and it takes them an extra 15 minutes to find my house; usually by then, with cold food in hand. THEN they read my directions, put them in their GPS, and find me right away. I hate wasting their time, and I can't seem to find anyone who can help.

SOLUTIONS ANYONE?

Does anyone know why this is happening? Does anyone know who I contact to fix the problem? Did I do something wrong with my iPhone? Can someone actually mess with your ping location and screw it up so it's always wrong? Just looking for answers, and if this has ever happened to you, I would like to know.

Send your ideas and comments to Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. Thanks! Let's solve this mystery together.

